17 test positive for COVID-19 in twin districts
As many as 14 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. A majority of them are from Mangaluru taluk of which two had symptoms of typhoid too. All the 14 are in home isolation, officials said.
There are a total of 28 active cases and the positivity rate rose to 2.52%.
In Udupi district, two men and a woman tested positive on Sunday. They are under home isolation. The number of active cases has gone up to 14 and the test positivity rate was put at 2%.
