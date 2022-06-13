Mangaluru

17 test positive for COVID-19 in twin districts

As many as 14 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. A majority of them are from Mangaluru taluk of which two had symptoms of typhoid too. All the 14 are in home isolation, officials said.

There are a total of 28 active cases and the positivity rate rose to 2.52%.

In Udupi district, two men and a woman tested positive on Sunday. They are under home isolation. The number of active cases has gone up to 14 and the test positivity rate was put at 2%.


