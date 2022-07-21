Mangaluru

16 new cases in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported eight new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 70. The test positivity rate was put at 0.95%.

Udupi district also reported eight new cases. The number of active cases in the district stood at 23. The test positivity rate was put at 1.7%.


