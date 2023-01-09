1.6 lakh students to take part in Swacch Udupi drive on Jan. 12

January 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nearly 1.6 lakh students from 1,096 schools will take part in the Swacch Udupi mega cleaning drive to held in Udupi on the occasion of National Youth Day on January 12. The programme is jointly being organised by Bharath Seva Dal, Udupi Zilla Panchayat and Department of School Education and Literacy.

Andaru Deviprasad Shetty, Udupi district president of Bharath Seva Dal, told reporters that students from government, aided and private schools will take part in the cleaning drive. Students will not only clean the school premises but also the areas adjoining schools. Following the cleaning drive, students will take part in “Kasadinda Rasa” competition wherein students will create art and craft items using waste items. One team from each school can participate in this competition to win the prizes. The school that wins first three prizes will be awarded with a special trophy, he said.

The cleaning drive will be held with a slogan “‘Clean Udupi and free from drugs”. It will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje at Devadiga Sabha Bhavan in Chitpady at 9 a.m. Following the inauguration, there will be demonstration and awareness programme on waste management at the Sabha Bhavan, Mr. Shetty said.