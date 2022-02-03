13 COVID-19 deaths in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 412 new cases on Wednesday.

After 839 patients being discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 3,100. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 5.37%.

Of the deceased, six were from Mangaluru taluk, one each from Bantwal and Puttur taluks and two were from outside the district.

Of the new cases, six were reported from a cluster which is a private medical hostel in Mangaluru taluk.

Udupi district reported three deaths and 542 new cases. With 972 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 3,288. TPR was put at 16.1%.

Of the deceased, two males, one aged 84 and the other 59, were from Udupi taluk and another male aged 54 was from Kundapur taluk.