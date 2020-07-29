11 deaths in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

As many as 11 COVID-19-affected persons and having co-morbidities died, while 381 tested positive in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Wednesday.
The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Wednesday announced the death of seven persons. While a 52-year-old man from Padubidri in Udupi district passed away here on Monday, the remaining, including a 66-year-old man from Dharwad and a 66-year-old man from Karwar, died here on Tuesday. The total number of such fatalities in Dakshina Kannada has reached 123.
Of the 208 who tested positive for COVID-19, 75 had influenza like illness and 65 were primary contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. Contact tracing in 58 cases is on. As many as 118 persons were discharged. In all, 2,715 COVID-19 positive persons are under treatment.
In Udupi, two persons each died on July 27 and July 28 taking the toll to 25. With 173 new cases on Wednesday, the number of active cases in Udupi rose to 1,547. As many as 33 persons were discharged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath