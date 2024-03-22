GIFT a SubscriptionGift
108 ambulance service personnel threaten to strike work

March 22, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The healthcare personnel of Suvarna Karnataka Arogya Kavacha Emergency Ambulance Service (or 108 ambulance service) have threatened to strike work if the government fails to pay their salary that has been pending for the past four months in another 10 days.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, Suvarna Karnataka Arogya Kavacha Nourkarara Sangha State president Narasimha Nayak said that the healthcare workers have not been paid salaries for the last four months.

Mr. Nayak said a minimum salary of ₹36,000 per month was fixed for healthcare workers. They received that salary for six months and suddenly there was a cut of ₹6,000. The workers are concerned over reports on social media that there will be a further cut in the salary. Mr. Nayak said annual increment in the salary as per agreement between the government and GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute is yet to be implemented.

Mr. Nayak urged the Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to clear the salary dues at the earliest and also call a meeting to resolve other problems concerning the healthcare works. “If no action is taken in another 10 days, we will be forced to strike work and start agitating,” Mr. Nayak said.

