1,000 volunteers to clean Malpe, Padukere beaches on November 12

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, on Friday directed departmental heads to collect 1,000 volunteers to clean Malpe and Padukere beaches under Swachh Bharat on November 12. He was speaking at a preparatory meeting on the beach cleanliness campaign at the District Offices Complex here.
Mr. Jagadeesha said that volunteers could be from three nursing colleges, three pre-university colleges, youth associations, bhajan mandalis, NSS, NCC, scouts and guides and other organisations.
Arrangements should also be made to allow artists to make sand sculptures on the beaches. Signs should be put up on the way to the beaches. D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, would launch the campaign, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor