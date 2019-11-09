1,000 volunteers to clean Malpe, Padukere beaches on November 12

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, on Friday directed departmental heads to collect 1,000 volunteers to clean Malpe and Padukere beaches under Swachh Bharat on November 12. He was speaking at a preparatory meeting on the beach cleanliness campaign at the District Offices Complex here.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that volunteers could be from three nursing colleges, three pre-university colleges, youth associations, bhajan mandalis, NSS, NCC, scouts and guides and other organisations.

Arrangements should also be made to allow artists to make sand sculptures on the beaches. Signs should be put up on the way to the beaches. D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, would launch the campaign, he said.