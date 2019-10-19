10 years on, work on flyover in Kundapur yet to be completed

The construction of a flyover on National Highway 66 in Kundapur town in Udupi district has remained incomplete though 10 years have elapsed since its work commenced.

Besides this, the construction of an underpass at Basrur Murukai in the same town about a kilometre from the flyover site also remains incomplete though five years have elapsed. The incomplete construction of both these projects has made driving vehicles a nightmare. Besides the vehicle drivers even pedestrians have to suffer.

The deadline for the construction of the flyover has been continuously revised over the years. The Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., is implementing the widening of NH 66 in the district.

Rajesh Kaveri, former vice-president of Kundapur Town Municipal Council and president of the District Truck Owners’ Association, said the flyover, which had remained incomplete for 10 years, should be made a memorial spot. The incomplete construction was a big headache for motorists. The patch of road below the flyover too was damaged.

“The Assistant Commissioner of Kundapur Sub-Division has called for a meeting of all stakeholders on the issue of incomplete works on October 25. We will seek the blacklisting of the Navayuga company,” Mr. Kaveri said.

Kishore Kumar, president of Kalakshetra Kundapur, said his organisation had approached elected representatives and officers on this issue, but to no avail. “Officers say that the company is facing financial problems. The only way to put pressure on the government is to block the NH 66 for an hour,” he said.

Meanwhile, various organisations will be holding a protest at Shastri Circle in Kundapur at 10 a.m. on Sunday over the delay in the construction of the flyover, and Ishavittaladas Swami of Kemar Mutt would address the protesters.

DC’s response

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, told The Hindu that the work on the flyover had started. Officials of Navayuga company had assured the district administration that they would complete the work on the flyover and the underpass by March 31, 2020.

“The company officials have said their financial problems have been solved. We have warned them of stern action if there is any more delay,” he said.