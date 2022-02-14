10 girls take off hijab to write school test

Staff Reporter February 14, 2022 19:02 IST

Staff Reporter February 14, 2022 19:02 IST

They simply follow what their teacher said without any argument

Respecting their teacher’s request, as many as 10 girls took off their hijabs on their school premises and entered the classrooms to write their school test in Kalaburagi on Monday. The incident happened at the Government Urdu High School, off Jewargi Road in the city. As per information available, personnel from the Station Bazaar Police Station who were deployed outside the school premises informed the school authorities of the presence of the girls in hijab at about 11 a.m. A teacher came out and convinced the girls of the need of take off their hijabs to go to their classrooms in the backdrop of the High Court directions. The students simply followed what their teacher said without making any arguments.



