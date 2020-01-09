Yuvan Shankar Raja inaugurates hospital labs, ad campaign

Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre on Wednesday inaugurated a series of advanced diagnostic labs at Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Rajapalayam and Thanjavur.

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, who was present at the event, inaugurated the hospital chain’s new advertising campaign for Meenakshi Labs — their newest venture — through a jingle composed by him.

Director Ike Rathe, who recently made Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae movie, was the director of the campaign.

Chairman of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre S. Gurushankar, said the labs would aim at providing quick and accurate results.

“Just like the front pages of a newspaper are important in determining the quality of the paper, accuracy of lab results are seminal in the diagnosing process,” he said.

Over the years, Dr. Gurushankar said he encountered problems with private scan centres taking over a week’s time to provide results of a blood test. “During this time, a patient’s condition may worsen. To ensure timely treatment, it is important to have a well-equipped lab.”

Mr. Raja said he composed a jingle for the first time because he was enamored by the cause and importance given to health.