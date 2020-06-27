Youth’s death triggers tension

Tension prevailed at Ettayapuram on Saturday as a construction labourer committed suicide after his vehicle was seized by the police since he was riding under the influence of alcohol.
Police said K. Ganesamurthy, 29, of Ettaiyapuram West Street, met with an accident while riding his bike under the influence of alcohol on last Saturday. With bleeding injuries, he went to the liquor shop and drank again.
On seeing a youth consuming liquor with bleeding injuries, others in the shop informed the police, who asked intoxicated Ganesamurthy to go home on foot and took the bike to the Ettayapuram police station. The police, who did not register any case, asked him to come to the police station the following day to get back his bike.
However, Ganesamurthy, who feared police action for riding in an intoxicated state, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house on Friday (June 26) night.
Accusing the police of having assaulted Ganesamurthy, his family members and relatives handed over to the officials the “suicide note” purportedly left by Ganesamurthy and demanded compensation of ₹10 lakh and a government job for his wife.
After ₹4 lakh was given to Ganesamurthy’s family by a few politicians and was assured that their demand for job would be taken up with the government, the protestors received the body.
Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline ‘104’ or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.
