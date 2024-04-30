GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth talking over mobile phone run over by train

April 30, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was run over by a train in Kovilpatti on Monday even as he was speaking on his mobile phone while walking along the railway track.

Government Railway Police said K. Manthiramurthy, 27, of Vallalar Nagar was walking along the railway track near Vasanth Nagar while reportedly speaking on his mobile phone without noticing the approaching Chennai – Guruvayoor Express. The speeding train hit Manthiramurthy and he was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

 Thoothukudi Government Railway Police have registered a case.

