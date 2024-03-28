GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth rescued from abductors

March 28, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested a team of abductors who kidnapped a youth after he failed to repay ₹6 lakh he had borrowed from one of the kidnappers in the guise of getting him employment in Indian Railways.

Police said V. Shenbhagarajan, 26, of Thonithurai near Palayamkottai, who was removed from service from Indian Railways, reportedly took ₹6 lakh from Venkatesh of Karivalamvanthanallur near Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district in the guise of getting him job in the railways. As he failed to get the job as promised, Venkatesh asked Shenbhagarajan to return the money.

 When he dodged, Venkatesh and his friends abducted Shenbhagarajan when he was coming out of a hotel in Tirunelveli Junction on Wednesday. The abductors, who contacted Shenbhagarajan’s father Venkatachalam over phone, asked him to return the money to secure the safe release of his son.

Based on a complaint from Venkatachalam, the Tirunelveli Junction police started following the mobile phone signals of the abductors and nabbed Venkatesh and five of his associates at Vannarpet here on Wednesday night. Efforts are on to nab three more persons involved in the abduction.

 Police said the abductors are being grilled to ascertain everyone’s role in the crime.

