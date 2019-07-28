Youth killed; two held

DINDIGUL

Manikandan, 23, was murdered allegedly by his own uncle over a property dispute under Vadamadurai police station limits near here on Sunday,

Perumal and Thirupathi are brothers living in the same neighbourhood of Kollapatti and there has been a property dispute simmering between them. On Sunday, a wordy quarrel ensued between the brothers over the same dispute, which escalated to violence in which Thirupathi and his son Muneeswaran stabbed Perumal and his son Manikandan with knives.

Manikandan was stabbed in the left stomach and died on the way to hospital while Perumal was admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital and later shifted to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, where he is currently under treatment.

The Vadamadurai police have arrested Thirupathi and Muneeswaran under sections 302 and 307 IPC.