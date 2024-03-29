GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth held for marrying 16-year-old girl

March 29, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Ambasamudram All Women Police have arrested a youth under POCSO Act for marrying a 16-year-old girl and impregnating her.

 Police said Mari Selvam, 24, of Kalitheerthanpatti near Mukkoodal married a girl a few months ago. When the pregnant girl went to the Government Hospital for regular check-up, the doctors there found that the girl was only 16 years old and informed the Social Welfare Department officials.

Following inquiry, the Social Welfare Department officers filed a complaint with Ambasamudram All Women Police who arrested Mari Selvam under POCSO Act on Friday.

 Further investigations are on to nab others involved in the unlawful marriage.

