Youth ends life

NAGERCOIL

A youth has allegedly ended his life after holding a business rival and two police officers responsible for his extreme decision.

The police said B. Vinish, 30, a cable television operator from Bhoothapandi, who was facing a few cases, including a murder case, was found dead in the cremation ground there on Monday evening. As he had reportedly ended his life after leaving a suicide note, the police sent the body to Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam for a post-mortem.

In the suicide note, Vinish, who was recently arrested based on a complaint from his business rival S. Gopalan from Bhoothapandi, and got enlarged on bail, said Gopalan filed a “false complaint” against him that led to his arrest but he did not involve in any unlawful activity for the past few years

With the backing of a couple of police officers, Gopalan was constantly disturbing his cable television business and took Rs. 1.50 lakh from him forcibly with the support of the police officers.

Vinish allegedly named Gopalan and the police officers in the suicide note as responsible for his extreme decision.

Further investigations are on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.