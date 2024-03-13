GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Young man succumbs to burn injuries sustained while destroying farm waste near Sivakasi

The 21-year-old had attempted to burn farm waste using petrol on March 5; he failed to respond to treatment and died on March 12, police said

March 13, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

A young man, M. Saravanankumar (21), of Erichchanatham near Sivakasi, who sustained burn injuries while attempting to destroy waste from a maize farm with petrol on March 5, 2024, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, March 12. 

The police said that the victim had gone to the farm of his relative and was trying to destroy the waste generated after the maize crop harvest.  Since, the fire he had made to destroy the waste was spreading very slowly, Saravanakumar had taken petrol into a bottle from his motorbike. When he sprayed the petrol on the burning waste, a ball of fire erupted close to where he was standing. He lost his balance, spilling the remaining petrol over himself, and thereby sustaining burn injuries.

The youth then ran towards the farm well and jumped into the water. 

Later, he was rushed to a primary health centre for first-aid and then admitted to the Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital. Since, the burn injuries were severe, he was referred to the Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai on March 7. 

However, he failed to respond to the treatment and he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. 

