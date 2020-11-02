Yoga teacher held

A yoga teacher, I. Gurunathan, 64, of Tirumangalam has been arrested on charge of sexually harassing a minor girl who had come to learn yoga at Ramakrishna Thabovana Mutt in Tirumangalam, on Sunday.

The police said that the 13-year-old girl had been going to the mutt to learn yoga for the past two weeks. On Saturday morning, after the yoga session was over, the man had taken the girl to his office room. On the pretext to checking her pulse rate, the man had made sexual advances to her. After the girl reported the incident to her parents, her father lodged a complaint with the All-Women Police Station in Tirumangalam.

“This incident seems to be the first complaint against him. Further investigation will reveal whether he had been involved in any previous such crimes,” Tirumangalam Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinothini said.

Gurunathan has been booked for aggravated sexual assault under the provision of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.