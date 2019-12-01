Yet another day of heavy rain in Ramanathapuram

At least 40 mechanised fishing boats anchored south of Mandapam and 29 houses were damaged as rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of the district on the second successive day on Saturday night, inundating residential areas in Rameswaram.

The district recorded total 1,127 mm of rainfall on Saturday night with the district average of 70.44 mm - the highest rainfall received so far during this season since the onset of north east monsoon on November 17. On Friday night too, the district had received total rainfall of 803.80 mm with an average rainfall of 50.24 mm.

Thangachimadam received the highest rainfall of 118 mm, followed by Paman, 116 mm and Rameswaram, 112.30 mm on Saturday night. Many residential areas including Raja Nagar, Ayyan Thoppu and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Thangachimadam area were inundated.

The district administration shifted the marooned people to the nearby government school building and distributed food. Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, accompanied by former Minister M. Manikandan visited the affected areas on Sunday and made arrangements to drain out the stagnant rainwater.

At least 40 mechanised fishing boats, anchored at Mandapam south sea suffered damage after they collided with each other as high velocity wind swept the area in the early hours of Sunday. As wind blew at a speed of more than 50 km per hour, at least eight anchored mechanised boats were found washed ashore after getting de-anchored.

The sea suddenly became rough, early on Sunday morning and the gusty wind subsided only after 9. 30 a.m., Fisheries department officials said.

The fishermen had not ventured into the sea for fishing since Friday in view of the adverse weather conditions, they said. After making initial assessment, officials said 40 boats were partly damaged. Hundreds of boats anchored at Rameswaram fishing jetty, Pamban and Mandapam north-sea areas were, however, safe, officials said.

The district headquarters too received good amount of rainfall – 110 mm on Friday night and 64 mm on Saturday night. Waterbodies such as Palangkulam, Sothoorani and Peravoor Oorani which remained dry for several years were full and brimming. The arid Kamuthi (43.20), Mudukulathur (43.20 mm) and Paramakudi (51 mm) areas also received good rains, officials said. Thiruvadanai, the rice bowl of the district received 59.60 mm of rainfall and RS Mangalam received 62 mm, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials said 29 houses – three thatched roof and 26 tiled roof houses – suffered damage after Friday night rain. While one hut and one tiled roof house were fully damaged, 27 houses suffered partial damage, they said. No casualty was reported in the district, they said.