‘Yatra for teaching a lesson to people who ill-treated Hindu gods’

The BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra would teach a lesson to those who ill-treated Hindu gods and their beliefs, its State president L Murugan said in Palani on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting in the temple town, he said the DMK, under the guise of secularism, was supporting “fringe groups,” which targeted Hindu gods. The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would put an end to such groups very soon.

Claiming that DMK Alangulam MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna was humiliated by party functionaries, he questioned the “silence” of DMK leader Kanimozhi who had criticised the Uttar Pradesh government on crimes against women after the Hatharas incident.

Saying the DMK and corruption were inseperable, he said its president M K Stalin’s aspiration to return to power in 2021 would remain a dream. “If the DMK comes to power, it will only be bright for the party, but dark days for the people will start,” he said.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Muraleedharan, who arrived here from Coimbatore, was given temple honours by HR & CE Department officials.

According to him, the BJP and Mr. Modi were working hard to improve the standards of living of the common man. The Yatra was to create awareness among the people to vote for the right party in the Assembly elections and to thank the frontline workers who fought against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister, Mr. Muraleedharan said, had been spreading the nuances of Tamil and Tirukkural but some fringe groups, supported by the DMK, gave a wrong colour about the BJP. The party would not be cowed down by such false campaigns.

Later, when Mr. Murugan, accompanied by party State vice-president Annamalai, general secretary R. Srinivasan and others attempted to take out the yatra, the police detained them.

Mr. Murugan told journalists that the yatra would be suspended on November 24 and 25 in view of the cyclone forecast.