Written test for direct SIs on Jan. 12, 13

Virudhunagar

Written test for the recruitment for 969 posts of direct Sub-Inspector (Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) for male and female candidates would be held at two centres in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

In a statement, the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, said that the examination, conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, would be held at Kalasalingam University and V.P. Muthaiah Pillai Meenatchi Ammal Educational Institution at Krishnankoil.

The written test for the police personnel would be held at Srividhya College of Engineering and Technology in Virudhunagar on Monday.

A total of 5,899 candidates (including 5,192 general candidates and 707 police personnel) would appear for the tests.

The SP said that the candidates should strictly adhere to the following regulations at the exam centres.

The candidates would be allowed into the centres from 8 am. They should carry along with their hall ticket anyone identity card.

The candidates would be allowed only after frisking. They should not carry mobile phone, calculator or bluetooth devices. They should carry only ball point pens -- black or blue -- and not pencils.

Signages will be kept in the centres to guide the candidates to their blocks and halls, the statement said.