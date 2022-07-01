Work on Central Public Health Laboratory begins

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth takes part in the bhumi puja performed for the construction of a Central Public Health Laboratory at Ansari Nagar in Madurai on Friday.

A new Central Public Health Laboratory, which would offer advanced scanning facilities free of cost to the people, will come up in the city in the next three months.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth took part in the bhoomi puja performed for the construction of the facility at Ansari Nagar (ward 59 in Zone III) here on Friday. Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and City Health Officer Vinothkumar were present.

The facility would come up at a cost of ₹22 lakh under the National Urban Health Mission, said an official release. Zonal Chairperson P. Pandi Selvi said it was an additional building being set up next to an Urban Health Wellness Centre (UHWC) in the ward, which was inaugurated six months back.

The CPHL, similar to the UHWC, will function 24/7 and provide quality health services free of cost. The new facility will especially benefit pregnant women.

“This will largely benefit the people of the lower strata of society as they can skip long queues at government hospitals to take medical tests and scans,” Ms. Pandi Selvi added.

A similar facility will come up in Ward 35 too.