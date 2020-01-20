Madurai

Women take our bike rally for road safety

Collector T.G. Vinay and Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan flagged off a motorcycle rally taken out by women participants to begin a series of events to observe the 31st Road Safety Week, here on Monday.

The rally, which was flagged off from Tamukkam Grounds, saw a good number of women riding their bikes wearing helmets and holding placards that stressed the need to follow traffic rules and wear helmet while riding two-wheelers.

Over the week, officials of the Regional Transport Office said, they would be conducting essay, painting and elocution competitions on road safety for school students.

