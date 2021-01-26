Women comprise 50% of RPF contingent at R-Day

‘COVID-19-related challenges led to decline in railway revenue’

Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin unfurled the tri-colour on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Red Field Ground at Railway Colony here on Tuesday.

For the first time, women comprised more than 50% of Railway Protection Force contingent that presented the Guard of Honour to the chief guest. Speaking at the event, Mr. Lenin said COVID-19-related challenges led to decline in the revenue of the division to ₹260.13 crore up to December 2020 as against the actual earnings of ₹632.62 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Though there was a severe decline in passenger revenue, the division had generated a revenue of ₹190.97 crore in goods traffic till December – 23.1% higher than the actual earnings of the corresponding period of the previous year and 18.5% higher than the current fiscal target.

The division loaded cargo weighing 1.699 million tonnes up to December as against the last year’s loading of 1.282 million tonnes – a growth of 32.6%.

In December, one rake consisting of 25 NMG wagons loaded with tractors moved to Benapole, Bangladesh – the first inter-country traffic from Southern Railway. In total, 61 rakes of tractors had been loaded in this financial year, generating a revenue of ₹11.79 crore. Revenue from fertilizer traffic till December was ₹139.9 crore – 42.7% higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Railway Hospital here had treated more than 500 COVID patients without affecting the regular outpatient and inpatient services of railway employees, he said.

Mr. Lenin said electrification works in Madurai-Manamadurai section (50 km) was targeted for completion in February and Manamadurai-Mandapam section (117 km) in September.

An RPF dog show was the major attraction of the celebration. Additional Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Kumar Mansukhani, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer C. Sudhagaran, Divisional Security Commissioner C.J. Anbarasu were present.