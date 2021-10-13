Madurai

Woman robbed of 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery

KOVILPATTI

Unidentified persons have stolen ₹ 4-lakh worth gold ornaments from a house after tying a woman against a stone pillar.

Police said M. Parvathi, 55, of Avudaiyammalpuram here came out of her house on Tuesday night to answer the call of nature. Suddenly, two persons, dressed up like bears, usually worn by the devotees during Dasara season here, tied her against a pillar.

After stuffing cloth in her mouth, they entered the house of Ms. Parvathi and took 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments from a bureau.

When her daughter-in-law happened to hear the murmurs of Ms. Parvathi, she came out of the house and rescued her mother-in-law. Nalattinpudhur police have registered a case.


