year
Woman murdered, gold jewellery robbed in broad daylight near Kariyapatti

Local villagers nab fleeing assailants at Kariyapatti bus stand

Published - May 16, 2024 09:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Villagers outside the house of V. Muthammal who was found murdered near Kariyapatti on Thursday.

Villagers outside the house of V. Muthammal who was found murdered near Kariyapatti on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Aruppukottai

In a daring incident, three youths barged into a house in Kalkurichi near Kariyapatti and stabbed to death a septuagenarian, V. Muthammal, before robbing her gold jewellery on Thursday afternoon.

However, two of them, identified as B. Manikandan (25) of Tiruppuvanam and M. Silambarasan (37) of Kariyapatti, were nabbed by the local people when they were waiting for a bus at Kariyapatti bus stand.

The police said that the 75-year-old woman was watching television at her home in Kanakkanendal when the duo along with one, M. Dinesh alias Tiruvettai (27) of Kalligudi stormed into her house and attacked the lone woman with a knife on her throat.

They took with them a gold chain and a pair of earrings.

Even as neighbours found the woman lying in a pool of blood, local villagers fanned out in Kariyapatti and other areas in search of the robbers.

The accused who had come to the far end of the village, where only a handful number of houses were located, by an autorickshaw, had reached Kariyanendal.

When they were waiting at the bus stop, the villagers traced two of them and overpowered them. They were handed over to the Kariyapatti police.

The police said that all the robbed valuables were recovered.

The hunt for the third accused was on.

