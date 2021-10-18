Madurai

Woman dies at GH

A 33-year-old woman, Tamilselvi, wife of Selvakumar of Puduvayal near here, died at Karaikudi Government Hospital on Monday.

According to relatives, she was admitted to Puduvayal PHC for hysterectomy. Even as the surgery was to begin, it is said that she was given anaesthesia. However, within a few minutes, she turned unconscious.

As the staff at the PHC took steps to immediately shift the patient to Karaikudi GH, the ambulance had technical snag. After some delay, when the relatives shifted Tamilselvi, the doctors at the Karaikudi GH declared her dead.

As the news spread, the agitated relatives and family members squatted on the road near the Old GH and demanded inquiry and arrest of the medical officers responsible for the death.

DSP Vinoji and revenue authorities held talks and said they would take action as per the law.


