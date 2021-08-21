Woman constable killed by husband

A woman constable Banupriya (31) was found dead in her house in Virudhunagar on Saturday.

Police said that she was married to Vignesh (33) of Palanganatham in Madurai five years ago. The couple had two children aged four and two years respectively.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that they had some issues over shifting their house from Virudhunagar to Madurai as Vignesh was working as a conductor in the TNSTC, Madurai.

On Friday night, it is suspected that there was a fight between the couple and Vignesh left the house. Sensing something amiss, neighbours informed Karpagam (Banupriya's sister), who lives nearby. She rushed to the house and found Banupriya dead.

On information, Soolakarai police came to the spot and inquiries revealed that Vignesh had allegedly strangulated his wife to death.

Further investigation was on.