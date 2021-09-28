Woman constable death case: CB-CID probe sought

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought response from the State in a petition that sought a CB-CID probe into the death of a woman Head Constable Banupriya of Virudhunagar district.

Justice G. Ilangovan sought response in the petition filed by R. Chandrasekar, the father of Banupriya. The petitioner alleged that his daughter was murdered by her husband Vignesh. Following a quarrel, the accused strangled her using her uniform belt, he said.

Despite the police registering an FIR against the accused based on a complaint lodged by a relative, the accused was neither remanded or taken into custody. Even the post mortem report indicated homicide, he said.

He said that the Virudhunagar police were not conducting a fair investigation into the case and sought the transfer of the investigation to CB-CID. However, Vignesh, a bus conductor, denied the allegations levelled against him. The case was adjourned.