Madurai

Widespread rain across Dindigul, Theni districts

more-in

Sharp showers lashed most parts of the district on Friday and Saturday including major towns such as Dindigul, Palani, Oddanchatram, Vedasandur and Natham.

Natham received maximum amount of rainfall in the district, recording 32 mm, while Nilakottai reportedly 4.2 mm.

Oddanchatram and surroundings received 15 mm and Vedasandur and Palani recorded 7.4mm and 8 mm respectively.

Kodaikanal received 5.2 mm and minor landslips were reported in a few places along the Periyakulam to Adukkam ghat road. The road witnessed major landslides in the monsoon reason, resulting in Adukkam village getting cut off from both sides. The Highways department was relaying the road and work was in progress, when landslips were identified in a few more places on Saturday.

The widespread rain brought cheer among farmers and everyone alike in the district. However, the rain turned roads slushy in Dindigul town and there was water stagnation in many places.

In Theni, Gudalur received 13 mm of rain while Periyakulam dam recorded 12.4 mm of rain. Andipatti and Aranmanaipudhur received only 1.4 mm and 4.8 mm.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 7:30:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/widespread-rain-across-dindigul-theni-districts/article30124958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY