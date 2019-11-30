Widespread rain across Dindigul, Theni districts

Sharp showers lashed most parts of the district on Friday and Saturday including major towns such as Dindigul, Palani, Oddanchatram, Vedasandur and Natham.

Natham received maximum amount of rainfall in the district, recording 32 mm, while Nilakottai reportedly 4.2 mm.

Oddanchatram and surroundings received 15 mm and Vedasandur and Palani recorded 7.4mm and 8 mm respectively.

Kodaikanal received 5.2 mm and minor landslips were reported in a few places along the Periyakulam to Adukkam ghat road. The road witnessed major landslides in the monsoon reason, resulting in Adukkam village getting cut off from both sides. The Highways department was relaying the road and work was in progress, when landslips were identified in a few more places on Saturday.

The widespread rain brought cheer among farmers and everyone alike in the district. However, the rain turned roads slushy in Dindigul town and there was water stagnation in many places.

In Theni, Gudalur received 13 mm of rain while Periyakulam dam recorded 12.4 mm of rain. Andipatti and Aranmanaipudhur received only 1.4 mm and 4.8 mm.