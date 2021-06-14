Widening of Tiruchendur–Palayamkottai Highway begins

Widening of the Tiruchendur-Palayamkottai and Gopalasamudram-Kallidaikurichi stretch of road on an outlay of ₹637 crore began on Monday.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the widening of the 72 km-long busy road maintained by the Department of Highways at Tiruchendur in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj. The work, initiated under Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor, would be completed within two years.

Mr. Radhakrishnan told reporters that the 50-km stretch between Tiruchendur and Palayamkottai would be completed in the first phase on an outlay of ₹435 crore and the remaining 22 km-long road between Gopalasamudram and Kallidaikurichi during the second phase at a cost of ₹202 crore. The existing 7-metre wide road would be widened to 10 metre with a rail over bridge wherever it was required.

The most important feature of the project would be straightening of the road, which had several turnings and sharp curves now, during the widening. The land-losers would be given sufficient compensation. Since the road passed through ancient cultural site of Athichanallur, bypass would be provided so that the sites to be excavated in future would not get affected.

“This project will ensure easy access between Tiruchendur and Papanasam and even Tenkasi to ensure hassle-free access between the holy towns. Since the Indian Space Research Organisation is all set to establish its rocket launch pad at Kulasekaranpattinam, this road will catalyse the industrial growth of this region,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur, Dhanapriya, Divisional Engineer, Department of Highways, P. Geetha and others were present.