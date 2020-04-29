Wholesale vegetable vendors worried about space at Mattuthavani

MADURAI

Members of Netaji Vegetable Vendors Welfare Association have said that retailers end up taking spots meant for wholesalers at Mattuthavani vegetable market.

With the market shifting to Mattuthavani Bus Stand, retailers might garner all prospective slots available for wholesalers, said association secretary M. Krishnapandi. The association members submitted a petition to Collector T.G. Vinay and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, seeking issue of identity cards with photos and Aadhaar numbers for wholesalers to ensure that only they did business at the new market.

The Collector said that a meeting was held with all vegetable vendor associations recently where it was decided that only 150 wholesale shops would be allowed at Mattuthavanai Bus Stand.

“In our discussion, members of various associations also said that there were around 350 retailers selling vegetables at Mattuthavanai. We, however, have not given permission to any retailers,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that 40 spots dedicated for retailers had been allocated all over the city and they must be utilised effectively. Retailers selling vegetables at Mattuthavani had been removed from there, he added.