Wholesale flower shops to function at omni bus stand

Wholesale flower traders can function out of omni bus stand at Mattuthavani here temporarily during thecomplete lockdown period, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy here on Tuesday.

The Minister, District COVID-19 Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan and Collector Aneesh Sekar inspected the bus stand on Tuesday. The Minister said that the decision to allow functioning of flower shops at the bus stand was decided based on request from farmers and traders. He said that the Agricultural College and Research Institute and the omni bus stand were inspected to decide where the wholesale flower shops would function.

The Minister also inspected few Mini COVID-19 Care Centres across the district and the setting up of 150 additional beds at Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur.