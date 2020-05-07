Whirring and clanking back in Madurai’s industrial units

The first day of relaxation provided the much needed relief for industrialists in Madurai as industrial estates and business enterprises in rural Madurai started functioning. But there was confusion on which shops can function in Corporation limits.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry senior president, S. Rethinavelu said that the intention behind the relaxation was good. However, there had been different interpretations on which industries could function. He said the business on the first day of relaxation was not great but will hopefully pick up over time.

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association convenor K. R. Gnanansambandam said automobile spare part shops which opened for business on West Veli Street were told to close down as it was near a containment zone.

“We’ve been told that shops inside containment zones must not be opened and we respected that rule but all these shops were outside the containment zone. Still police personnel made them close shop,” Mr. Gnanansambandam said.

Same is the case with shops selling chemicals on Vengalakadai Street. They were not allowed to open as they were near a containment zone.

“If industries need to disinfect, they must buy soap oil and disinfectants from there. From where else can they buy them?” he wondered.

Madurai Paper Traders’ Association president S. Shankar said though paper mills were allowed to function, there could be no sales as stationery shops were not allowed to open.

“Printing presses which have been given permission to operate need paper to print. Copier papers are also in high demand. Different districts have different approvals for the functioning of industries. We have submitted a proposal to the district administration to reconsider the opening of shops selling stationery as they were necessary,” he said.

Issue a ‘negative list’

Mr. Rethinavelu said that loadmen and labourers did not come toworksites as many did not have passes. “It will be of much use to entrepreneurs if the district administration issued a detailed ‘negative list of industries’ as although it may be difficult to provide a clear list of industries which were allowed to function, the opposite could be of use to us. It would also spell clearly what can and cannot be allowed within the city limits,” he said.

District Industries Centre General Manager M. Ramalingam said that passes had been issued to 99 out of 900 people who applied. “Most of the applicants were from rural areas. They need not carry e-passes and only require company identity cards,” he said.