While DMK won the polls, Tamil Nadu won hearts of BSF personnel

BSF personnel stationed for election duty in Virudhunagar district said they’d had a great experience in TN with its hospitality and peaceful polls

While it was the DMK that emerged victorious in the State Assembly elections, Border Security Force personnel, who were on election duty here, were overwhelmed by the hospitality and peaceful atmosphere in Virudhunagar.

Eighty companies of BSF had come to the southern districts for election security duty, and a section of them are returning home by a special train from Madurai. “It was a good experience for us,” said one of the BSF personnel. He was highly appreciative of the hospitality of the Tamil Nadu police. “Right from our accommodation and food, we were taken care of. Besides, whenever we needed to move from one place to another, a vehicle came for our use promptly,” he said.

The armed BSF personnel, who had come much before polling day, were involved in flag marches and were also posted on check-post duty and were deployed in those polling booths identified as sensitive and critical.

After polling, they were formed a round-the-clock inner ring security for counting centres. A BSF soldier became an admirer of the people of Virudhunagar district and the peaceful atmosphere.

“I have been for election duty to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the past. We had tensions and had to tackle law and order situations ranging from minor scuffles to major clashes during the election. But, here it was absolutely smooth and peaceful,” he said.

Stating that many of his colleagues felt the same during their stay here for nearly 50 days, he said: “Tamil Nadu is the best.”