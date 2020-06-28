Madurai

Webinar on emerging technologies

Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam, organised a two-day webinar recently to promote research among students and scholars.

Institute chairman P.R. Venketrama Raja, in his address, said the initiative was aimed at providing a platform for scientific deliberations. Prof. Sebastian Kot from Czestochowa University of Technology, Poland, Prof. Yusri Bin Yusof from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn, Malaysia and Prof. S.K.Ramesh from California State University, USA, shared their insights on emerging technologies that would revolutionise the industry and people’s lives.

Around 243 students, faculty members and scientists presented their papers in the event that attracted participation of 2,357 students and scholars from around the world.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2020 7:10:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/webinar-on-emerging-technologies/article31939283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY