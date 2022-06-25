Watery grave for two girl students

Two girls identified as Janmath Arsiya studying seventh standard and her friend Vaishnavi (16) studying plus one reportedly drowned in an unused stone quarry in Lingampatti in Nalatinpudur police limits on Saturday. Police said that Shakila (16) daughter of Sheik Mohamed of Vakkil Street had gone to her friend Vaishnavi’s house with her sister Arsiya. Vaishnavi and Arsiya who had gone swimming in an unused quarry near their dwelling suddenly went missing. When Shakila raised alarm, people from the nearby vicinity rushed and informed the fire and rescue services personnel. They retrieved the two bodies and sent for postmortem. The Nalatinpudur police have registered a case.

