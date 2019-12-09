Water released from Shanmuganadhi dam

THENI

Water for irrigation was released from the Shanmuganadhi dam near here on Monday. Collector M. Pallavi Baldev released the water that would benefit lands in Uthamapalayam taluk.

She said that a daily quantum of 14.47 mcft of water will be released for the next 50 days, that will benefit 1,640 acres in eight revenue villages — Rayappanpatti, Mallingapuram, Chinna Ovulapuram, Erasakkanayakkanur, Kanniservaipatti, Alagapuri, Vellaiammalpuram and Odaipatti under Uthamapalayam taluk.

The Collector urged farmers to make judicious use of the water released and achieve greater yield.

Uthamapalayam Tahsildar Udhayarani, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD (WRO), Mokkamayan and many farmers took part in the event.

Kiruthumal channel

Meanwhile, a quantum of 600 cusecs of water from the Vaigai river was released from the Viraganoor regulator to meet the drinking water needs of Tiruchuli taluk in Virudhunagar district, on Monday.

“The quantum will be maintain for the six days, after which it will be reduced to 400 cusecs for the next four days. The water will benefit tanks and recharge ground water in Tiruchuli. In total, 450 mcft was water is being released for the Kiruthumal sub basin,” said Selvam, Sub-Divisional Officer, Vaigai basin.