Water released from Papanasam dam for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation

‘Water from two dams will help irrigate 32,815 acres of land for 132 days’

TIRUNELVELI

Speaker M. Appavu released water from Papanasam Dam on Friday for ‘kar’ paddy season in which paddy will be raised on 32,815 acres in Tirunelveli district.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the water, Mr. Appavu said the water being released as per the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would benefit 2,260 acres of land under North Kodai Melazhagiyaan, 870 acres under South Kodai Melazhagiyaan, 2,460 acres under Nadhiyunni, 12,500 acres under Kannadiyan, 6,000 acres under Kodagan, 6,200 acres under Palayam, and 2,525 acres under Tirunelveli channels.

In all, the water being released from Papanasam and Manimuthar dams would benefit 32,815 acres of land in Tirunelveli district for 132 days, i.e. till October 12.

“Even though storage level in Papanasam and Manimuthar dams is not very impressive, the State government is keen on helping farmers by releasing water from the reservoirs for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation, which usually started on June 1. Hence, considering the storage level in the dams, the farmers should use the water judiciously,” Mr. Appavu said.

Collector V. Vishnu, MLAs Ruby R. Manoharan of Nanguneri and Esakki Subaya of Ambasamudram, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department Gnanasekaran and Joint Director of Agriculutre Gajendra Pandian were present.

Since Papanasam and Manimuthar dams, now having 71 feet and 82 feet water, respectively, will start receiving water during the southwest monsoon, which will start soon along the western ghats, it is hoped that the release of water could be sustained till the end of ‘kar’ paddy season.