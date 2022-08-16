Water level

Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 107.25 feet (maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 645.49 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 79.35 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 106 cusecs and a discharge of 55 cusecs.