Madurai

Water level

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam was at 139.55 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 10,451 cusecs and a discharge of 2,144 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.78 feet (max level 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,707 cusecs and a discharge of 3,969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,503 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 69.2, Thekkadi 21.2, Gudalur 5.7, Shanmuganadhi dam 2, Uthamapalayam 1.2, Kodaikanal 1.


