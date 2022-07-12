Water level
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 129.05 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,266 cusecs and a discharge of 1,655 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.61 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,555 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,925 mcft.
Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 44, Thekkadi 13, Gudalur 2.3, Veerapandi 2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.4 and Uthamapalayam 1.2.
