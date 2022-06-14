The water level on Tuesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.15 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 137 cusecs and a discharge of 500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 58.20 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,819 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Kodaikanal 64, Sothupparai 3, Periyar 1.6, Peranai 1.5 and Thekkadi 0.4