MADURAI

The water level on Tuesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 132.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 235 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 62.70 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 1,762 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,932 mcft.

The rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was: Shanmuganadhi dam 10.8, Periyar 4 and Thekkadi 3.