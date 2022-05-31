Madurai

Water level

MADURAI

The water level on Tuesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 132.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 235 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 62.70 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 1,762 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,932 mcft.

The rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was: Shanmuganadhi dam 10.8, Periyar 4 and Thekkadi 3.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2022 6:45:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article65478388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY