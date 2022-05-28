Water level
The water level in Papanasam dam was 69.80 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 600.44 cusecs and a discharge of 356 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 83.45 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 54 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs. There was no rainfall in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday, PWD officials said.
