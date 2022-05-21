The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 62.75 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,765.28 cusecs and a discharge of 354.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 83.45 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 227 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.