The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 371 cusecs and discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.18 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,603 mcft.