Madurai

Water level

The water level in Papanasam dam was 45.20 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 146.64 cusecs and a discharge of 24.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 83.10 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of two cusecs and a discharge of 45 cusecs, PWD officials said on Saturday.


