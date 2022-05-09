The water level in Papanasam dam on Monday stood at 46.70 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 36.57 cusecs of water and 204.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 83.60 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 2 cusecs and 45 cusecs was discharged.