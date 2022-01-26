The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 123.35 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 155.35 cusecs and 1,065.99 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 114.40 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 52 cusecs and 380 cusecs of water was discharged.